Ms. Sharon Moore, 45 of Waverly, AL passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Graveside Services were held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at Westview Cemetery in Auburn, AL, Elder Kentae Heard, Officiated.

Ms. Moore is survived by her husband, Tellis Dowdell of Waverly, AL, three daughters: Britney Nelms, Destiny Wynn and Taleese Dowdell, three granddaughters: Jordynn Lockhart, Lyric Lockhart and Jai’r Nelms, all of Auburn, AL, her mother, Louise Moore, her father, John D. Washington, six brothers: Rodney (Latonya) Moore of Auburn, AL, Vincent Moore, Ladolphus Moore, Renardo Moore, Jermaine (Monica) Knight, and Jackie Knight, all of Opelika, AL, one sister, Marquita McCullough of Valley, AL, best friend, Lashawn Whatley of Opelika, AL, one aunt, Mary Canade of Waverly, AL and one uncle, Eddie Moore of Auburn, AL, a host of other relatives and friends.

