Mr. Royzell Lockhart, 60, of Waverly died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Mt. Pelia Missionary Baptist Church, 377 Lee Road 78, Camp Hill, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Otis J. Tyner, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Lockhart was born in Chambers County and was a very active member of Mt. Pelia Missionary Baptist Church. He served in many areas over the years. It is recorded that he served as Church Secretary, Chairman of the Pulpit Committee, Chairman of the Deacon Board, Trustee Board, Finance Committee and Flower Committee.

Mr. Lockhart established his career at West Point Stevens. Later in life he worked for East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL and eventually retired from Vulcan Materials Company, Notasulga, AL.

Mr. Lockhart will be remembered as a hard working person who could always be counted on to be there for you.

Mr. Lockhart is survived by a life companion, Mary Ann Webb, Camp Hill; three siblings: Bishop Lockhart, Jr. and Rebecca Lockhart both of LaFayette and Linda Faye Moss, Camp Hill; two aunts: Lucy Mae Heard, Lanett and Bertha Robinson, Waverly and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

