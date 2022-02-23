Mrs. Nezzie Will Ware, 72 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at EAMC-Lanier in Valley, AL.

Public Visitation was held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Graveside Services were Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. CST, at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Vincent Ellison, Jr., Pastor, Rev. Sanders Higgins, Eulogist.

Mrs. Ware will be deeply missed and her precious memories will be cherished by her loving and devoted children, Valarie (Richard) Walton, Aaron Ware, Tanji (Deangelo) Bailey, all of Camp Hill, AL, and Dewayne (Hope) Ware of Valley, AL; a special granddaughter whom she raised as her own, Alajah Holloway of Camp Hill, AL; four extended children (three nieces and one nephew) whom she raised as her own, Pamela Barnes, Nykeria Barnes, Jakayla Billingsley, and Marquavian Billingsley all of LaFayette, AL; her beloved sister, Betty (Ulysess) Holloway of LaFayette, AL; grandchildren: Laquitta (Jimmy Lloyd) Walton of LaFayette, AL, Takory (Alexis) Ware, Quanisha Ware and Wyshaunda Whitlow of Opelika, AL, Jeshaylin (Ted) Hart, of Shorter, AL, Quantavious Ware of Auburn, AL, and Quashonda Ware of Birmingham, AL; sixteen great-grandchildren; seven sisters-in-law: Margaret Moore of Dadeville, AL and Stacie Moore of Camp Hill, AL, Brenda Moore, Linda Ford, Carmel Ware, all of LaFayette, AL, Lizzie Ware of Lanett, AL, and Marylene Gibson of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Ware and Richard (Johnnie Mae) Ware both of LaFayette, AL; two aunts, Leona Traylor and Annie M. Williams both of LaFayette, AL; one uncle, Roy Moore of LaFayette, AL; a special cousin, Joann Ross of LaFayette, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

