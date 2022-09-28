Obituary: Mr. Willie C. Phillips

Mr. Willie C. Phillips, 82, of LaFayette died Monday, September 12, 2022 at LaFayette Extended Care, LaFayette. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Essie J. Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam. officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, September 16, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. (CST) to 5:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Phillips is survived by his twin daughters: Shelia & Shelly Phillips, Montgomery; three brothers: L.C. Combs, Lanett, Bobby Lee Phillips and David Phillips both of LaFayette: five sisters: Mae Emma Vines, Marie Phillips and Debra Phillips all of LaFayette, Linda (Denard) Burnett, Tallassee and Doris Fay (Willie) Brown, Valley and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

