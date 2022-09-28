Obituary: Mr. Jimmie Lee Trammell Sr.

Mr. Jimmie Lee Trammell, Sr. 79 of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 2:00 PM EST until 6:00 PM EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 1:00 PM EST at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Lanett, AL, Reverend Bradley A. Gibson, Officiating.

He leaves to cherish his many loving memories; spouse, Gertie Trammell (Stone Mountain, GA); children, Jimmie Trammell, Jr. (Stone Mountain, GA), Denise Trammell (Stone Mountain, GA) and Tara (Howard) Trammell (Sumter SC); two sisters, Carolyn Board (Louisville, KY) and Jurlann Bell (Louisville, KY), three brothers, Charles (Karen) Trammell (Chicago, IL); William (Carol) Jackson (Louisville, KY) and Eddie Trammell (Louisville, KY), devote sister and brother in-law Joyce (Marvin) Ferrell (Stone Mountain, GA), special nephew Kerry Jackson (Louisville, KY), and a host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.