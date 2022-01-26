LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mrs. Betty Ruth Brand

Mrs. Betty Ruth Brand, age 91, of Lanett, Alabama passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama.
Mrs. Brand was born in Randolph county on December 20, 1930, to the late Trent Moon and Paula Ruth Bailey Moon. She was also preceded in death by her brother Paul Moon.
A 1949 graduate of Five Points High School, she married J.W. Brand on June 3, 1949. She attended Southern Union State Junior College and was retired from West Point Pepperell Fairview Mill. Her previous work history included Lanett Mill, George H. Lanier Memorial Hospital, and Lanett Geriatric Center. Her most recent part-time work experience was performing food and new product demonstrations at local stores.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Gerry) Smith of Valley, Alabama, son, Steve (Pam) Brand of Lake Hartwell, Georgia, grandson, Trent Brand, of Athens, Georgia.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2:00P.M. EST at Hillcrest Cemetery, 3202 Country Club Road, Lanett, Alabama 36863. The Reverend Gerald Carnes officiating. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:30P.M. EST until 1:30P.M. EST.
Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Brand, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

