Mrs. Clover Lee Farrow Bradberry, 53 of Birmingham, AL passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, 2:00 PM CST at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Vincent Ellison, Pastor; Pastor Yohontas Matthews, Eulogist.

Mrs. Farrow-Bradberry leaves cherished memories with her husband, Darryl Bradberry of Birmingham, AL, three loving daughters, Tasia Farrow, April Farrow and Jaqueste Farrow, all of Birmingham, AL, eight grandchildren: Cornelius Farrow, My’Kasia Farley, Kenntavious Farrow, Eli Edwards, Michael Farley, III, Olivia Farrow, Josiah Bohannon and Shiloh Farrow, two nieces, Jermeshia Farrow and Jerleshia Farrow, two aunts, Earnestine Pearson and Emma Edwards, one uncle, James Ferrell, and a host of cousins and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

