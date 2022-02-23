LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mrs. Clover Lee Farrow

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 69 Views

Mrs. Clover Lee Farrow Bradberry, 53 of Birmingham, AL passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL.
Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, 2:00 PM CST at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Vincent Ellison, Pastor; Pastor Yohontas Matthews, Eulogist.
Mrs. Farrow-Bradberry leaves cherished memories with her husband, Darryl Bradberry of Birmingham, AL, three loving daughters, Tasia Farrow, April Farrow and Jaqueste Farrow, all of Birmingham, AL, eight grandchildren: Cornelius Farrow, My’Kasia Farley, Kenntavious Farrow, Eli Edwards, Michael Farley, III, Olivia Farrow, Josiah Bohannon and Shiloh Farrow, two nieces, Jermeshia Farrow and Jerleshia Farrow, two aunts, Earnestine Pearson and Emma Edwards, one uncle, James Ferrell, and a host of cousins and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.is handling the arrangements

Related Articles
LaFayette Sun

Lady Rebels head to Elite 8 tournament

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By Tanya LovelacePrior to recognizing the seniors at last week’s Senior night basketball game, Coach Hines shared that the Lady Rebels of the 2022 class were a special group of girls. They will be the winningest group of young ladies in the school’s history. A list of their accomplishments include 1A Volleyball State Runner-Up 2019; Read More…
Allegan County News & Union Enterprise Clare County Review & Marion Press Commercial Record Courier-Leader & Flashes LaFayette Sun

Mike’s Musings: Get a Chuckle Out of These Laws

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

From time to time, I like to delve into the ancient annals of our history books to hu-mor myself with laws our representatives have enacted. Here’s a few silly laws I found. Michigan LawsThe City of Detroit passed an ordinance that made it illegal for a pig or pigs to run free in the city, Read More…
LaFayette Sun

Humor by Bill Frazer: DOESN’T MAKE SENSE

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

How can a 93 year-old possibly make sense of things going on in our modern times? If you were born in the 1920’s, could you understand how a 4-inch screen has taken over the world? I thought I was the best dad in the world when I invested in a set of Encyclopedias, and now Read More…

Leave a Reply