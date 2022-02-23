Mr. Arthur “Lyn” Coggins 89 of Opelika, Alabama passed away Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Bethany House In Auburn, Alabama.

Lyn was born March 5, 1932 in LaFayette, Alabama to the late Joe Wheeler Coggins and the late Lurleen Coggins, the oldest son of five

children he is survived by his siblings Betty Gazzini, Shirley Welch, Jimmy (Ruth) Coggins and Marie Barley, he was dearly loved by his Nieces and Nephews

Larry (Debbi) Gazzini, Kay (Eddie) McManus,Belinda (Keith) Miles, Katrina (Zach) Duffey, Mike Burke, David Burke, Kevin Wilson, and his best friend Ray Bridges.

Lyn was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife Marion, and Nephew Ronald Pearce.

Lyn shared an unbreakable bond with his Great Grandson by marriage Jack Gotham, whom he helped care for as a baby into early school years, he was a veteran of the United States

Army and retired from West Point Pepperell Mill.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 2PM (CST) at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in LaFayette in his memory.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

