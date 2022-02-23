LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mr. Arthur “Lyn” Coggins

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 67 Views

Mr. Arthur “Lyn” Coggins 89 of Opelika, Alabama passed away Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Bethany House In Auburn, Alabama.
Lyn was born March 5, 1932 in LaFayette, Alabama to the late Joe Wheeler Coggins and the late Lurleen Coggins, the oldest son of five
children he is survived by his siblings Betty Gazzini, Shirley Welch, Jimmy (Ruth) Coggins and Marie Barley, he was dearly loved by his Nieces and Nephews
Larry (Debbi) Gazzini, Kay (Eddie) McManus,Belinda (Keith) Miles, Katrina (Zach) Duffey, Mike Burke, David Burke, Kevin Wilson, and his best friend Ray Bridges.
Lyn was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife Marion, and Nephew Ronald Pearce.
Lyn shared an unbreakable bond with his Great Grandson by marriage Jack Gotham, whom he helped care for as a baby into early school years, he was a veteran of the United States
Army and retired from West Point Pepperell Mill.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 2PM (CST) at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in LaFayette in his memory.
On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Related Articles
LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mr. Nicholas Wheeler Fuller

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Mr. Nicholas Wheeler Fuller1948 – 2022Memorial Service for Mr. Nicholas Wheeler Fuller, 73, of Waverly, will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.Mr. Read More…
LaFayette Sun

Eleven county athletes sign to play at college level

Posted on Author Editorial Staff
LaFayette Sun

Governor speaks to crowd at revamped Welcome Center

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey cuts the ribbon Friday morning for Alabama newest welcome center in Lanett.“It’s a pleasure to be here in Chambers County today to open Alabama’s newest welcome center,” states Ivey.

Leave a Reply