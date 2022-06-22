Mrs. Nyelshulia Vesta Lewis-Rich, 38 of Anniston (formerly of Roanoke) and her infant daughter, “Sunshine” died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Regional Medical Center, Anniston. Funeral services will be held at Word Alive International Outreach, 122 Allendale Road, Oxford, AL 36203 on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Associated Pastor, Dan Mattox officiating. The remains will lie instate at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Interment will be in Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 7485 County Road 278, Roanoke.

Public viewing and visitation with the family will be at Wedowee Elementary School, 896 Woodland Ave. NW, Wedowee, AL 36278, Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.