Mrs. Margie Elaine Irvin Bailey 66, of Valley, Alabama died Sunday June 12, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Bailey was born in Chambers County April 25, 1956 to the late Willie Clinton Irvin and the late Vera Lucille Lauderdale Irvin, and worked as a homemaker.

Graveside services will be held Saturday June 18, 2022 at 11 AM (ET) 10 AM (CT) at the Langdale Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Geter officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery prior the service.

She is survived by 2 children Crystal Douglas of Wadley, Al., Jason Bailey of Valley, Al., 5 grandchildren Taylor Meeks, Ashley Douglas, Caitlyn McCormick, Austin Douglas, Jeffery Douglas, 6 great grandchildren Ellie Meeks, Hudson Meeks, Christian Sigala II, Andrew Sigala, Odin McCormick, Samson McCormick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Janice Jones, Lucille Jordan, Shirley Irvin, brothers Tim Irvin, James Irvin, Willie Irvin, Calvin Irvin and husband James Bailey and son James Irvin. On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.