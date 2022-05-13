Myrna Mae Smith, age 83 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Americana assisted living facility of Clare. On June 8, 1938, Myrna was born to parents Ernest H. and Eathel G. (Carncross) Penrose in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Myrna was a lifelong resident of the Central Michigan area, having lived the majority of her life in Clare and spending some of her retirement years in the Manton area. After graduating from Clare High School in 1962, Myrna pursued a career in nursing first as a LPN, then as a Certified Nurse Technician—an impressive lifelong career that she split between both Clare and Cadillac Hospitals. In 1991, Myrna was united in marriage to Victor “Vic” Smith and the pair enjoyed twenty-four years together until Vic’s passing in 2015. Wintering in Foley, Alabama with Vic are some of her most cherished memories. Myrna was a very active member in the United Methodist Church, and greatly enjoyed its fellowship. She also loved dancing, music, cooking, playing bingo, coloring, word search puzzles, knitting and crocheting blankets for her family, and especially, cuddling with her dog Snuggles.

Myrna is survived by Roberta Mae (Colosky) Wiseley and husband Michael Wiseley; grandchildren Lorna Mae (Miller) Mathews and Lisa Marie (Miller) Ptak; great grandchildren Jason Mathews and wife Mia Mathews, Ryan Mathews and Olivia Grace Ptak; great great grandson Lee Henry Mathews (son of Jason); daughter-in-law Penny Colosky and husband Rick Sevener; grandson Clint Colosky and wife Tina Colosky; great grandchildren Kenna Colosky, Riley Hayer, Ashley Hayer, Tricia Stinson and great great grandson William Klenke. She was preceded in death by her brother Loren Jay Penrose, a son Gary Colosky and great grandsons Tyler and Kyle Ptak

A memorial service in honor of Myrna will take place on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor Jackie Raineri officiating. Friends may visit with Myrna’s family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to the time of service at 12:00 P.M. with a luncheon following at the Clare United Methodist Church. Myrna’s final place of rest will be the Arthur Township Cemetery of Clare. Memorial contributions in honor of Myrna may be directed to the Clare United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com

