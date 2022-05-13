Woodbridge Junior Woodman, age 84, of Clare, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 09, 2022. Funeral services for Woodbridge will be held on Friday May 13, 2022, at Stocking Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with pastor Ron Callen with Community Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Hatton Township Cemetery. The Family will receive friends the day of the service from 12 noon until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Woodbridge was born March 31, 1938, in Lansing, son of Woodbridge and Hazel (Wolf) Woodman. He worked as a diesel mechanic for D and K Trucking for many years. Upon retiring, Woodbridge moved to Harrison and later Clare. He married Avis Marie Jeffries on September 27, 1993. He was a former member of the Harrison Moose and Eagles. Woodbridge loved to fish and spent every day that he could on the water. He was also an avid golfer, spending a lot of his free time at Devil’s Knob golf course and several others throughout the area.

Woodbridge is survived by his children, Julie (Dave) Fielder of Lansing, Christina (Richard) Lower of Lansing, and Steven Woodman of Holt; step-children Ranee Krocker, Ronald Krocker, and Donald Krocker: 7 grandchildren; and was blessed with many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Judy) Woodman, Doug Woodman, and Mike Mixon; sisters, Janette Brandon, Darlene Woodman, Skip (David) Collins, and Sharon Mixon-Alkers; special friend Ronda Pedigo-Callard; and many nieces and nephews.

Woodbridge was preceded in death by his wife, Avis in 2013; daughter, Monica Nemetz; step-daughter Cheri Krocker, parents; brother, Terry Woodman, and sister, Marge Woodman.

To share an online memory or condolence with the Woodman family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Woodman are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home Harrison (989) 539-7810

Related