Obituary: Nancy Ann Marek

Nancy Ann Marek, of Three Rivers, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024 with her beloved friend and caregiver, Earl Allison, by her side.

She was born November 2, 1946, in Lyons, IL, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine “LAM” Marek.

Nancy grew up in the southwest suburbs of Chicago. She attended Morton West High School from 1960 to 1964, enjoying sewing and home economics. She could always be counted on to organize or help with her school’s social events if music and dancing were included. She and her girlfriend, Peggy Nield, were excellent roller skate dancers and even worked as carhops delivering food trays to cars on roller skates.

Nancy has a rich history of owning her business, community involvement, and many social activities. She was passionate about antiques and started an antique business in the South Bend, IN, area, which she subsequently moved to an old house in Constantine.

Nancy was a dedicated member of the Fabius Township Planning Commission and was chairperson for many years. She attended the monthly township meetings and was instrumental in supporting the River County Recreation Authority.

Nancy belonged to various social groups. She enjoyed building friendships and going on adventures with the Ladies of the Lakes Red Hat group, and she was also an active member of the Carnegie Center for the Arts.

For many years, Nancy has proudly volunteered as a Three Rivers Health Auxiliary member. She greeted patients and guests as they entered the building and helped them with whatever they needed. She generously donated many of her antiques to the annual Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar. She also brought her gardening knowledge and skills to the Guardians of the Gardens team and helped create the beautiful flower gardens at the hospital.

One of the things she loved most was dancing! She was an accomplished ballroom dancer and spent many evenings moving effortlessly around the dance floor, wearing one of her many beautiful dresses! In later years, she continued her love of dancing, taking Ballroom Dance lessons and attending Line Dancing and Zumba Gold classes at the local Commission on Aging (COA). She also participated in Chair Yoga classes and enjoyed the movement and the relaxation.

She was content and happy to enjoy her lakefront home and the views of Pleasant Lake. She took pride in her beautiful flower gardens and enjoyed digging in the dirt! Her love for cats was never-ending, and she always had a furry friend by her side. Luckily, they were inside cats, as she loved feeding the birds!

Nancy struggled with Parkinson’s Disease over the last few years but always maintained her positive attitude and faced life with courage and determination. Whenever there was a party…she was in! She laughed easily, listened well, and participated in everything! She never held back.

Earl Allison and Nancy’s friends Dennis Bradley, Lynne Wendzel, Joann Wing, Lynn Zeiler, and many more remain to cherish her memory.

Friends are invited to attend Nancy’s Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 26th, from 2 – 5 p.m. at Frankie’s, 56951 N. Main St, Three Rivers, MI. Frankie’s will serve some delicious food with beverages of your choice. Some of Nancy’s favorites are included in the menu. At 3 p.m., we will share special memories of Nancy! Please RSVP by January 19th to Joann Wing at 269-341-2979‬ or Lynne Wendzel at 269-816-1108‬.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory can be directed to the St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund (ARF), the Three Rivers Health Auxiliary, or the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Donation envelopes will be available at the Celebration of Life or at Hohner Funeral Home.

