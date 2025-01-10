Out and About: Clever comments, quotes, and roadkill

A very Happy New Year to all! I’m finally scheduled for my open-heart surgery on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 a.m. This means that for the rest of this month, my columns will include more items from my files of “Miscellaneous Stuff”. I appreciate your patience.

More clever comments worth saving:

Eat well, stay fit, die anyway.

Men are from earth. Women are from earth. Deal with it.

No man has ever been shot while doing the dishes.

Junk is something you’ve kept for years and throw away three weeks before you need it.

Never take a sleeping pill and a laxative in the same night.

Which of the following are true? Apples, not caffeine, are more effective at waking you up in the morning.

When you sneeze, all bodily functions stop – even your heart.

Forty people are sent to the hospital for dog bites every minute.

Babies are born without kneecaps. They don’t appear until they are 2 – 6 years old.

The average person over 50 years old will have spent almost 5 years waiting in lines.

40,000 Americans are injured by toilets every year.

Most of us have eaten a spider in our sleep.

The first Harley Davidson motorcycle built in 1903, used a tomato can for a carburetor.

Quotes from several known leaders:

ANSWER TO ABOVE STATEMENTS: They are ALL TRUE. Quotes from several known leaders: “Leaders must be close enough to relate to others, but far enough ahead to motivate them.” – John Maxwell

“Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.” – Warren G. Bennis

“You manage things; you lead people.” – Grace Murray Hopper, Admiral, U.S. Navy (Retired)

“I don’t know the key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everybody.” – Bill Cosby

“You are the same today that you are going to be five years from now except for two things: the people with whom you associate and the books you read.” – Charles “Tremendous” Jones

“No matter what size the bottle, the cream always came to the top.” – Charles Wilson, President, GE

As we drive out in the country, one can’t help but come across some form of “Roadkill”. Perhaps it’s a deer that had been hit by a car, or maybe a raccoon or squirrel who had decided to commit suicide. If you wait long enough, a crow or hawk will appear and start eating on the fallen prey. My question is this. Does the dinner guest eat the corpse because it is hungry, or just because it is there? Does a hawk have a preference over a dead squirrel, or a dead possum? Does the bird have taste buds? These are just a couple of things I ponder when falling asleep at night.

Happy New Year and I’ll see you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.