Norris E. Wilson – Age 83 of Lake, MI was reunited with his son, Kyle, on May 19, 2022. Norris was born to parents Robert Henry Carl and Hulda (Reynolds) Wilson in Surrey Township on March 8, 1939. Norris graduated from Farwell High School in 1957. He worked at Holley Carburetor where he met Ruth Jane Codling. Norris and Ruth were united in marriage in Gladwin County, on March 17, 1961. Norris was a hard worker. He worked for Farwell Area Schools as a custodian and retired from Evart Products where he worked as a machine operator. Norris was an avid sports fan, especially of the MSU Spartans, and a talented musician. Norris was a member of The Back Porch Pickers, a band that played Gospel, Bluegrass & Old Tyme Country Music.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Wilson, daughter Janelle (Dan) Martin of Duluth, MN, daughter in law Becky Wilson of Byron Center, MI, and grandchildren Kylie, Conner, Collin, Carson and Justin, and sisters Fern Kipp of Farwell, MI and Betty Phenix of Mt. Pleasant, MI.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kyle David Wilson who passed away on September 12, 2018, his parents, Robert and Hulda, brothers Estel Reynolds, Robert Leon Wilson, Neil Wilson, and sister Avis Wilson.

A graveside service will be held at Surrey Township Cemetery in Farwell on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Terry Hose will officiate. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Lake Baptist Church, 9144 Gibson Ave., Lake, MI 48632, and Love Light Trees through the MyMichigan Health Foundation in Clare. You can visit https://www.mymichigan.org/about/donations/foundation-events/love-light-trees/ to download their mail in giving form or use their secure online giving form. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at MyMichigan Medical Center, Clare. Please share your memories and condolences online with Norris’ family at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.