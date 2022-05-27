Louise (Melnek) Weldon, age 88, of Clare, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home. She was born the daughter of Harold and Sadie (Penrose) Clute on March 20. 1934, near Clare. Louise attended school in Beaverton and Clare and graduated from Clare High School. Louise’s work career included working in food service at Central Michigan University and also for several area restaurants. She had married Donald Melnek in 1955. She and Donald divorced in 1979, and in 1989 she married Wilbur “Bill” Weldon. Wilbur passed away in 2011. She lived her entire life in the Clare area and she was a member of the Eagle Church of God. She had also been a member of the Mid Michigan Collectors (formerly Quester’s) Club. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, hook weaving, crocheting, sewing, gardening, and canning.

Louise is survived by her children, Tina Melnek of Clare and Deanna (Scott) Rakestraw of Dearborn, Step-children, Beverly Magnus, Sandra Bay, Susan German, Karen Magnus, William Weldon, and James Weldon. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, step grand and great grandchildren, a step-sister, Rachel, and many other relatives and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her son Duane Melnek, husband, Wilbur, sisters, Lorraine and Yvonne, and step-sister, Cora.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Church of God with pastors Terry Turner and Lonnie Severance officiating. Friends may meet with her family at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6-8 PM. Burial will be in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.