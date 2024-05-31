Obituary: Nyle O. Haggart

Nyle O. Haggart, 88 of Clare, died peacefully May 27, 2024 at the Woodland Hospice Home in Mt. Pleasant

Nyle was born the second son of Ogal and Edith (Prout) Haggart on September 14, 1935. He was a graduate of Clare High School in 1953. He worked many jobs until he purchased Ackerman Plumbing and Heating in 1960 from Henry Ackerman, never working a day in the business before. He maintained the business until February 2022.

Nyle married Betty Grisdale on December 29, 1962 in Jackson, Michigan. For the next 59 plus years, they were never far apart running a business, raising a family, and helping their community. Nyle was a proud member of the Clare Kiwanis Club, John Q. Look Masonic Lodge, was an original member of the Brookwood Athletic Committee, a long time member of the Clare County Airport Board, a Little League coach and Equipment Manager and sponsor of many little league, bowling, and softball teams, and also very active in other community activities without much fanfare or accolades. He held his private pilot license, flying for pleasure and also to go hunting in Wyoming. One of his prize possessions was a 1934 Cadillac Coupe that he purchased on the promise that he would never turn it into a hot rod. He never did.

His real passion was his family and he took great pride in all that they did. Right up through this year he attended his grandchildren’s events and when they were on the road, never missed them on NFHS. Deer season was one of his favorite times of the year as family would gather together on the property and spend time talking and hashing over the day’s hunt and hunts of previous years.

Nyle is survived by his sons, Doug (Dawn) and Dan Haggart, his two grandchildren Julia and Miles Haggart and his 5th spoiled Doberman, Maverick. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, brothers Hollis (Jean) and Fred (Lillian) Haggart; and in-laws Kate (Roy) Cochran, Margaret (Ron) Wood, Jean (Gil) Williams, Jim (Geraldine) Grisdale, Joe (Ruth) Grisdale, Donna (Richard) Milliman, Tom (Arlene) Grisdale, Mary Grisdale, and Jake Grisdale.

Visitation for Nyle will be at the Clare Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30 from 2-5 and 7-9 PM. A private family burial will take place on Friday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Woodland Hospice Home of Mt. Pleasant or the Clare Athletic Department.

On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-Wyman.com