Obituary: James Gordon Budd Sr.

James Gordon Budd, Sr. of Farwell passed away Wednesday morning May 15, 2024 surrounded by his family and friends at the age of 68. Jim was born on December 25, 1955 in Cadillac to Charlie R. & Anna J. (Pardee) Budd and they preceded him in death.



Jim graduated from Houghton Lake High School. In 1973 he started Budd Logging Company and was the owner/operator to this day. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles Lodge, and he enjoyed hunting in Kentucky, salmon fishing on Lake Michigan, trips to the casino, but nothing brought him more joy than driving his logging truck and spending time with his family and friends.



On March 26, 1973 in Grayling, Michigan he married Rose L. Wiles and she preceded him in death on September 3, 2001.



Survivors include his children: James (Katie) Budd, Jr. of Mesick, Brenda Budd of Houghton Lake, and John Budd (Ronnie Bontumasi); grandchildren: Brooke, Cole, Kelvie, Jaz, Billy, Taylor, Trevor, and Trent; great grandchildren: Aurora, Carter, Corbin, and Benji; Earlene Clementson, Jim’s significant other and her daughters: Melissa Dunkle and Sara Poet (Aaron Swan) and their children: Annisten, Paycee and Tayden; Jim’s 3 brothers: Charlie (Barb) Budd, Leon (“G”) Budd and Clarence (Bonnie) Budd. His aunts, uncles, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife Jim was preceded in death by a grandson, Dalton Budd in 1999.



Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Jim Young officiating. Burial will be at Star City Cemetery in Missaukee County.

Like this: Like Loading...