On February 16, 2022, Charles “Coach” Robert Zeiter died peacefully in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. He was 84 years old.

Charlie is survived by his wife Martha Zeiter (Grant); his children, Charlie G. Zeiter (Janel) and Heidi Barber and grandchildren, Karavela and Charlie Zeiter and Christian and Drew Barber. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Ruth Zeiter and his first wife, JoAnn Ann Zeiter (Dryzyga).

Charlie was born on September 22, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio. As a young child, he helped his dad at Zeiter Speedway and at the age of 12, moved to Clare, Michigan and helped raise cows on their dairy farm. He graduated from Clare High School and Central Michigan University where he graduated with a teaching degree. He went on to become a math teacher at Farwell Middle School and a ski coach for 48 years with Farwell, Clare and Mt. Pleasant High Schools. “Coach’s” passion was skiing, and he was successful in sharing that passion with anyone he encountered. He was inducted into the Michigan High School Ski Coaches Hall of Fame and the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame and his legacy will live on.

At Charlie’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time. Instead, he prefers that friends and loved ones will “take a last run” for him and always “ski fast, laugh often”. A celebration of life will take place with close friends and loved ones in May. The family would like to give a special thank-you to the wonderful staff at Green Acres Assisted Living and especially, “Charlie’s Angels”, who took amazing care of him during his stay there.

In remembrance of Charlie, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to:

The Bryan Langlois Memorial Ski Team

Mt. Pleasant High School Athletic Department

1155 S. Elizabeth St.

Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

OR

Green Acres Assisted Living

1805 E. Remus Rd.

Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

You may view Charles’ obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

