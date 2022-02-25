James (Jim) Delbert King, age 83, of Coleman, formerly of Clare, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at North Woods Nursing Center. He was surrounded by family and a room full of love. He was born June 23, 1938 to Lester and Juanita (Ziegler) King. Jim was married to Patricia Strong on June 25, 1960. He traveled the Pacific during his service in the U.S. Navy. He loved playing euchre, reminiscing with family and sneaking treats with his coffee. He loved deer hunting. His home in Clare was often filled with hunters every fall. Jim looked forward every year to the King card parties that ensued.

Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia (Strong) King; brothers Donald King, Kenneth (Florence) King, John (Opal) King, and Duane King; children Lori (James) Schaeffer of Clare, James (Ling) King of Kentwood, Michael (Cynthia) King of Coleman, Mathew (Pamela) King of Coleman, and Martin (Sammy) King of Chicago; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister Patricia (King) Stoddard and brother Daryl King.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 5-8 pm at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson Wyman Funeral Home. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11am at Farwell Chapel of Stephenson Wyman Funeral Home. The family will begin greeting friends at 10am. Please join the family for a luncheon immediately following the service at Grant Township Hall, Clare MI. Please bring your favorite memories and stories of Jim to share with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be directed to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (www.curealzfund.org) or another desired charity.

