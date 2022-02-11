Paul Kevin Morgan age 67 of Marion passed away at Autumnwood of McBain on Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1954 in Mt. Clemens to Sylvan Henry and Betty Lou (Ragsdale) Morgan.

Paul moved to the Marion area in 1978. He had worked as a bus driver for Charter Public Schools and the Marion Public Schools. He was a member of the Marion United Methodist Church. He enjoyed photography, crocheting, knitting, Blackfoot Indian history, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his two brothers, Harley (Joy) Morgan of Engadine and Sylvan Hal (Nancy) Morgan of Trapper Creek, Alaska. His surviving niece; Brandi Lynn Morgan- Hoke of Girdwood, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grandparents, George (Inez Elizabeth) Morgan and Forrest (Sarah Margaret) Ragsdale and nephew, Harley Michael Morgan Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 12 at the Marion United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Mort officiating. Burial will take place on his parent’s lot in Greenwood Cemetery at Marion. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

