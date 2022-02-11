Jeffrey R. Witbeck; age 67 of Beaverton; formerly of Shepherd, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2022 at his home with family by his side. Jeff was born March 9, 1954 the son of Robert and Gladys (Kenny) Witbeck. He enjoyed hunting, drag racing, snowmobiling, boating, and really just being outdoors. Jeff really enjoyed his sports and loved watching his boys participate at Shepherd High School, especially wrestling and football. He was known as a hard worker and worked for Morbark for over 45 years. Jeff is survived by two sons Joseph (Carol Hartupee) Witbeck of Mt. Pleasant and Adam (Kerri) Witbeck of Frankenmuth; grandchildren Collin, Delaynee, Colton, and Cooper Witbeck, and Maddie and Joe Uhelski; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jeff is preceded by both his parent’s; son Jamie Witbeck; life partner Janelle Swanson; and sister’s Carol Jones and Candy Norton. There will be a celebration of life on February 12, from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home. Memorials can be made on behalf of Jeff to the Shepherd Athletic Department.
