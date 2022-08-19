Obituary: Peggy Ann (Ruby) Dillon

Peggy Ann (Ruby) Dillon, age 90 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Pioneer Golden Estates Assisted Living Facility of Clare surrounded by her loving family. On January 26, 1932, Peggy was born one of three children to Earl and Alice (Schaeffer) Ruby in Clare, MI. She was united in marriage to John “Jack” A. Dillon, Jr. in Clare on November 25, 1953, and together the couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage until Jack’s passing in June of 2015. Other than a brief time that Peggy and Jack lived away from Clare shortly after their marriage, Peggy was a lifelong resident of Clare and a proud graduate of the CHS Class of 1950. During her working years, when Peggy wasn’t tending to her home and children, she served as a bank teller and vault manager for over 20 years with what was originally the Shepherd State Bank and is now known as Mercantile Bank. She was an active member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Clare and a member of the Red Hat Society. Peggy was passionate about bird watching, gardening, crafting, playing bunco with her friends, and cooking—especially when the holiday season rolled around—which signaled it was time for her famous German Lebkuchen cookies. However, those that knew Peggy best, knew that the thing she was most passionate about, was spending time with her family.

Peggy is survived by her six children, Terrence O’Brien, Michelle (Keith) Lankheet, Julie (Dave) Rande, John E. Dillon, Jacquelyn Laymac, and Amy (Glen) Huszar. Other survivors include her 14 grandchildren, her 28 great-grandchildren, her sister Allyson (David) Thompson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband John “Jack” Dillon Jr., her parents Earl and Alice Ruby, and her brother Robert Ruby.

In keeping with Peggy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life gathering in honor of both Peggy and her husband John “Jack”, Jr. will take place at the Clare VFW Pettit-Kapplinger Post on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Family and friends will gather from 1 P.M. until 5 P.M. with a Memorial Service led by Pastor Paul Fetzer to be held at 2 P.M. Memorial contributions in honor of Peggy may be directed to MyMichigan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared on the Dillon family page at www.stephenson-wyman.com