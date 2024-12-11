Obituary: Regina Marie Johandes

Regina Marie Johandes 60, passed away peacefully to join her Lord and Savior on Nov. 17, 2024 at Trillium Woods Faith Hospice Home with exceptional care from the nurses and aides at the facility.

Regina was born on July 14,1964 to her loving parents Stephen and Marie Johandes. Sheattended Butler University of Fine Arts in Indianapolis and Grand Valley State University before becoming an art teacher.

She was loved by her students who called her Ms. Art. She taught in the Grand Rapids and Fennville school districts.

She is survived by her loving fiancée Ernesto Chapa, who took care of her at home for many months and at Trillium Woods; her parents Stephen and Marie Johandes, her brother Stephen III (Diann), nieces Ellie and Abigail, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Regina, was a loving, kind, caring person to everyone she came in contact with. She shared her creativity with children and adults, leaving behind many beautiful glass pendants she created, with Ernesto doing wire wrapping on each piece.

Regina created other unique glass artworks including bowls, sushi platters and large platters that will be enjoyed by everyone who has them for many years.

A mass in her honor will be held at St. Peter’s Church in Douglas on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Father Evelio Ramirez officiating.

Regina would have wanted everyone attending her mass to come to the church at least a half hour beforehand to view the Little Town of Bethlehem Nativity Scenes from around the world. A Celebration of Life Luncheon to follow in the school hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christian Neighbors, P.O. Box 43, Douglas, MI 49406 to help needy people in the community. This was her wish.

Like this: Like Loading...