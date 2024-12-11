Saugatuck boys drop game to archrival Fennville

By Jason Wesseldyk

Facing a 16-point deficit at halftime, the Saugatuck boys basketball team closed the gap to seven points in the closing minutes of its game with archrival Fennville on Monday, Dec. 9.

But the Trailblazers would get no closer as they suffered the 63-54 loss to the Blackhawks.

Saugatuck fell to 1-3, while Fennville improved to 3-1.

“The guys played hard,” said first-year Saugatuck coach Ty Rock, who previously coached at Fennville. “We were put in a tough situation with two starters picking up three fouls in the first half.

“Even being down 16, we came out at the half and played much better. We just couldn’t quite get over that hump.”

Carter Miller and Cass Stanberry provided a potent one-two punch for Saugatuck, finishing with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

But Fennville had Zay Peoples, who knocked down six 3-pointers in the opening half and finished with a game-high 23 points.

That effort by Peoples helped the Blackhawks to the 40-24 halftime lead.

Saugatuck came out hot in the second half, scoring the first 10 points to make it 40-34 before Fennville regrouped to go up 53-37 after three quarters.

“When you put foul trouble and one kid making six first-half threes for Fennville, that’s not an easy place to be in,” Rock said. “We also missed a lot of free throws and layups. If we capitalize on that, maybe the result is different.

“Still, the guys played extremely hard and I’m proud of their effort.”

