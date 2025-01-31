Obituary: Richard “Dick” Charles Neely

Richard “Dick” Charles Neely, age 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 27, 2025. He passed peacefully at home.

Dick was born on May 17, 1932, in New Tazewell, Tennessee, the son of Charles and Ella (Estes) Neely. Three years later the family moved to Monroe, Michigan, and later to Three Rivers, where he spent the rest of his life.

After graduating form Three Rivers High School in 1951, he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Time was spent in both Korea and Japan.

On August 16, 1958, he married Delores Johannes. It was a most happy marriage of 67 years which included so many happy times with family and friends.

Dick was employed at Dayco, Three Rivers Rubber Company, and Kysor Metal Products of White Pigeon in Quality Control supervision.

Dick was a past member of Three Rivers Bible Church and a member of Bethany Chapel. For many years he served the Lord as Adult Sunday School teacher, deacon, and member of the board. He was also involved in the Centreville Jail Ministry.

An avid chess player since youth, Dick participated in numerous chess tournaments both state and national. In recent years he has been playing in tournaments on the Internet.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances; and brother, Eldon Dale.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Delores Neely; brother-in-law, Robert Johannes (Patty); sisters-in-law, Linda Gooding and Evelyn Wertz; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Chapel, 15130 Millard Rd., Three Rivers, with Pastor Timothy Moore officiating. A luncheon will follow. He will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Bethany Chapel or Three Rivers Health Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church.

