Obituary: Richard Lyle Schug

Richard Lyle Schug, 99, of Marcellus, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2024 at White Oaks Assisted Living in Lawton.

Born March 28, 1925 in Auburn, Ind., to Herbert Eber and IO (Gorrell) Schug, he attended Edwards Corners one-room country school through eighth grade, then graduated from Marcellus High School. He was the last surviving member of Marcellus’ Class of 1943.

Richard served in the United States Army as an Aviation Cadet from December 1943 until his Honorable Discharge in November 1945.

On May 31, 1947 he married Elna Maxine Lucas whom he met at a community dance. During his working career at WF Wells he was asked to travel to set-up or repair machines and Elna started to travel with him. It seemed to give them the desire to see more of the country, so they signed up for many bus trips with family and friends. They had many memories from those trips, including their favorite, Alaska. They also went to Mexico – which Elna informed him he would never get her back there again.

Richard loved his family farm where he milked cows and raised pigs and sheep. He raised crops to support those animals. After his retirement from farming, he became a dedicated employee of WF Wells for more than three decades. When he retired from there, he became the happiest “Gentleman Farmer” taking care of his son’s cows, woodworking, and cutting firewood until he was about 93. He was known as the person that could fix anything that was broken. After he studied what the problem was, he would plan how to fix it up as good as new. He saved many neighbors a lot of money by not having to replace broken equipment.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his daughters, Rebecca Ann (Richard) Cripps and Deborah Schug; son, Timothy (Laura) Schug; granddaughters, Tammy (Don) Curtis and Jamie (Jayson) Cardella; great-grandchildren, Jarett Curtis, Lea (Nate) Lambert, Addison Curtis, Layna Cardella, and Larson Cardella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elna Schug, in 2017; four brothers, infant Merl Rex, Arlo, Lewis, and David; one sister, Etola Kirby.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. He will be laid to rest in Bly Cemetery.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be directed to Edwards Corners Bible Church (Dorothy Schug Pavilion) or Centrica Care Navigators. Envelopes will be available at Hohner Funeral Home.

The family would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the entire staff at White Oaks Assisted Living in Lawton along with Centrica Care Navigators for their outstanding care and love for “Grandpa Rick.”

