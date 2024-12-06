Obituary: Karen Ann Paul

Karen Ann Paul, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 23, 2024 at the age of 83. Born Karen Ann Steininger on June 2, 1941, she was the daughter of loving parents Leonard and Marcella and was raised with a strong sense of family, community, and faith. She graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1959.

Karen was married to the love of her life, Donald E. Paul, and a devoted mother to three children: Kevin Donald Paul and his wife Amy, Diana Butler and her husband LeRoy, and Penelope “Penny” Hulett and her husband Ronald. Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren, Courtney (Matt) Gillett, Jessica Hipskind, Jordan (Sarah) Butler, Ian Hulett, Carli Hulett, Shelby Paul, and Farrah Paul, as well as her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Evelynn, and Presley Gillett, who brought her much joy. She also is survived by her sisters, Charlene Stiltner and Maxine West, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Paul, in 2020, and her sister, Connie Reeser.

As an educator, Karen made a lasting impact as an elementary librarian at Mendon Community Schools for many years. Her love for reading and sharing stories touched the lives of countless students, fostering a lifelong love of books and learning.

Karen had a passion for gardening, cooking, and her dogs. She found great joy in tending to her garden, preparing meals for her family, and sharing time with her beloved pets. She was an avid baker, known for her goodie Christmas boxes if you were lucky enough to receive one. Her nurturing spirit and kind heart were evident to all who knew her. Her warmth, generosity, and love will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1200 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Ron Moritz and Deacon Ed Smallcombe officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.

In memory of Karen, please donate a book to the Mendon Elementary library, or make a donation to one of the following organizations: the Alzheimer’s Association (200 Turwill Ln. Unit 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006), St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (P.O. Box 327, Three Rivers, MI 49093), Oaklawn Hospice (13444 Preston Dr., Marshall, MI 49060), or the St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund (P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032). Envelopes will be available at the church.

