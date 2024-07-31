Obituary: Robert (Bob) Koenig

Robert (Bob) Koenig passed quietly July 24, 2024, after a short illness.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, May (Smith) Koenig, his older sister Lois Eckelman.

He is survived by his brother Arthur (Bud) Paul Koenig; his four children, the oldest Paul Alan Koenig, their second child Heidi Oland Koenig, third child David Ronald Koenig and daughter Jayne Elizabeth (Lanigan) Koenig.

Bob was a draftsman by trade and had a long career at Chrysler Corp. in Detroit. His hobbies included gardening, bowling (he achieved the ultimate when he bowled a perfect 300 game) and he was an avid fisherman.

He had a love of fishing which he passed on to his children through many fishing adventures to Sugar Island in Sault St Marie, Mich. On later trips to Northern Ontario, he realized every fisherman’s dream and landed a 42” northern pike! Bob and May were also members of The Elks in Farmington.

Bob was a humble man and found great joy in helping others and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers play (most of the time). His patience was finally rewarded, last year. when he got to see a winning season of the Detroit Lions.

A favorite ritual of Bob’s was sharing Greens’ hamburgers with his children when they were in town for a visit!

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, all who will sorely miss their Grandpa Bob.

He was loved and deeply respected by his friends and family and that is all a man could hope for in this life. Rest in peace Pops, All our love, Your Family.

