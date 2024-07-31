Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Beery

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr. Bill Beery.

Born on Aug/ 25, 1950, to Donna and Harold Beery, Bill lived a full and vibrant life until his peaceful departure on July 28, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, brother Donald, sister Donita, children Justin (Sarah), Ginny (Matt), Alli, and grandchildren Savannah and Tyson.

Bill was best known for his fun-loving attitude, dedication to his family and friends, competitive spirit and infinitely kind nature.

You could often find him tee-ing off at the golf course, yelling at the Lions or the Tigers when he knew they could do better, sipping a G&T on the patio with his buddies and tending to the cornucopia of plants and flowers in his yard.

He possessed a warm heart and cherished the simple joys of life. When visiting a new place, it was rare for him to return without making a friend.

Described by his daughter Ginny as an “eternal optimist”, to Bill, the grass was quite literally always greener on his side of the fence. And he believed happy hour was absolutely essential.

Bill Beery leaves behind a legacy of kindness and fun. To his family, he was a loving father, goofy uncle and endlessly proud grandpa. To his wife, he was a cherished husband and best friend.

Bill’s concept of family was not just bound by blood, but by a bond of love and joyous companionship which he extended openly to those around him.

His spirit will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. He lived his life by a simple philosophy: find joy in everything you do and spread that joy to those around you.

Memories of Bill will forever be etched in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations be made to Hospice of Holland.

