Obituary: Robert Michael Mulkey

Robert Michael Mulkey, age 71, of Albion, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born in Dana, Kentucky on March 28, 1953, the son of Delzie and Dolores (Thacker) Mulkey and they precede him in death.

Robert is preceded in death by his loving wife, Debra Mulkey; and his siblings, Ernest Dewey (Anita) Mulkey, Valerie (James) Terry, and Edgar (Julia) Mulkey.

Surviving is his daughter, Brittany Donaldson; niece who he considered a daughter, Alyssa (Deondre) Hardman; grandsons, Camryn, Devon, Sawyer, Kylin, Logan; and one brother, Sammy Mulkey.

Robert “Mickey” was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a hard worker who was employed at various factories in the area over the years. As a young teen, in 1966, Mickey moved with his family to Albion, Michigan. He was known for his love of cars and good joke. Later in life, he enjoyed being outdoors in the garden and attending car and gun and knife shows, along with flea markets.

He also enjoyed visiting family in the “holler” in Kentucky where he spent his childhood. Mickey believed that there was no such thing as extended family – they were all close family. Most of all, he cherished time with his grandsons and his loyal companion, Jazmine, a Pomeranian who passed away two months ago after 19 years by his side.

He was well loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Robert’s family will receive visitors at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Albion Memory Gardens. To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com