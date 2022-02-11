Robert “Rob” Miller, age 65, of Haines, Alaska, (formerly of Clare) passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at his home. He was born the son of Duane and Betty (Severson) Miller on Feb. 16, 1956. He graduated from Clare H.S. in the class of 1974. Rob had worked several agriculture jobs as a teenager and after high school graduation he enrolled in Police Academy. He was a Patrolman at Clare Police Dept. in the 1970’s and early 1980’s and rose to the rank of Sergeant. He married Jody Rulapaugh on July 17, 1981, and she survives him. Rob and Jody relocated to Alaska in the mid 1980’s, first to Juneau, and finally to Haines where Rob continued to serve in Law Enforcement. After retiring from Law Enforcement, Rob served the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Care (SEARHC) as a Laboratory Technician. Later he delivered Propane in the Haines Borough community. Rob loved to hunt, fish, and trap, and Alaska was his “target rich environment”! He loved to have his Alaskan and Michigan friends come up to hunt and fish with him. All game that flies, swims, or grazes (and there was a season for harvesting) can rest easier now that Rob has gone to his rest.

Rob is survived by his wife, Jody, his daughters, Lisa Ptak and Lorna Mathews, his grandchildren, Olivia, Jason, and Ryan, his brother, John (Connie) Miller, and sister, Jane (Mike) Iutzi, and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial celebration will be held in Alaska and he will rest at his favorite Moose Camp. Those who wish to make a memorial donation in Rob’s honor are encouraged to consider the Salvation Army of Haines, Alaska, 430 Union St., Haines, AK., 99827

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

