Obituary: Robin Lee Schock

Robin Lee Schock passed unexpectedly from a cardiac event at the age of 64.

While in high school, she participated in many extracurricular activities such as basketball, cheerleading, softball and band.

Robin graduated from Saugatuck High School in 1977, then pursued her Registered Nursing degree from Bronson School of Nursing, graduating in 1982. She maintained her RN certification until her untimely death.

She worked in various RN positions in the Saugatuck, Douglas and Holland areas, as well as in Jacksonville, Fla.

Robin was preceded in death by her brother Brian and parents Dr. William Schock and Wilma Schock. She is survived by two sisters and two brothers: Lark Murphy (Michael), Victoria Marcus (Keith), Bill Schock, and Bruce Schock (Carol).

In addition, she was an aunt to 13 nieces and nephews. Robin was a godmother to three of her nieces.

A service for family members was held at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Saugatuck to dedicate a bench and birdbath in the Memorial Garden.