Obituary: Billy Joe Perkins

Billy Joe Perkins, 69, of Saugatuck passed away on Aug. 4, 2024. He was born on Sept. 16, 1954 in Sikeston, Mo. to Laverne and Grays Perkins.

Billy graduated from Saugatuck High School in 1973 and spent most of his working years at Hart & Cooley, where he touched the lives of many supervising maintenance programs.

While there he obtained multiple certificates and credentials in the maintenance field through the local community college.

With his love for family, friends and billiards, Billy touched many lives and left a legacy of kindness, generosity and loyalty.

He loved nature, hunting and most of all passing along his knowledge and strategies around the game of billiards. He always looked forward to starting his day with his coffee clutch for breakfast at Vicki’s, then playing pool in his man cave or at The Cove.

Billy was the first one to volunteer help, be it physically when he was able and/or sharing his knowledge of many subjects, especially ones mechanical.

He is survived by his wife Colleen, daughter Lacie, grandchildren Mary-Joe and Brittney, great grandchildren Audrina and Chloe, son William Joseph, stepbrother Roger Hopkins, niece Melissa and nephew John Thomas.

Billy was preceded in death by this mother Laverne, father Grays, sister Peggy and stepparents he was blessed with, Ed Scherpinsky and Roger (Diane) Hopkins.

Join us in celebrating Billy”s life Sunday, Aug. 18, at The Cove (41 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas) from 1 to 3 p.m. and stay for an optional billiards tournament immediately after.

Another tourney in his name will be Saturday Sept. 14, at Ride The 9 Billiards (91 Douglas Ave., Holland. More details to come!