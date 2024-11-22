Obituary: Robin Rena Kogler

Robin Rena Kogler, born July 19, 1960, in Flint, Michigan, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with leiomyosarcoma on September 26th, 2024 surrounded by loved ones. She is now at rest, free from pain. Robin dedicated her life to helping others, working in various retail positions where she provided exceptional customer service and support to her colleagues. Her warmth and kindness touched everyone she met. She also volunteered with the Special Olympics every year, a cause close to her heart that reflected her commitment to helping those in need. She is survived by her loving son, Nick Faber and partner Maegan Meredith of Kalamazoo, MI, and her daughter, Ashley Atwood and partner Paul Atwood of Tillamook, OR. Robin was a proud Baki (aka Grammy) to Clarabelle, Alice, and Denley Atwood, who were her greatest joy. Robin is also survived by her mother, Joyce Kogler (Gean), and stepfather, Alvino Soto; her father, Richard (Dick) Kogler, and stepmother, Ethel Kogler; sister Pamela Gray; brother Richard Kogler; stepsisters Amanda Ruble and Toni Grange ; and her nieces Carrie Baker and Cassie Kogler, nephew Terry Cook, former husband and father of her children Robert (Mardi Dysinger) Faber, and many cherished aunts, uncles, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by and will be welcomed into heaven by her infant son, Dustin Wayne Faber, her grandparents, her stepsister Tera Lynn Price, and many loving grandparents, aunts and uncles. An avid lover of the outdoors, Robin found joy in creating beautiful arts and crafts and cherished the time spent with her friends, family, children and grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Robin’s life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Friends may visit with Robin’s family at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to the time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to a Special Olympics or National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation in Robin’s memory. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her kindness and unwavering spirit. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

