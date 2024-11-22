Obituary: Philip Lionel Music

Philip Lionel Music of Farwell, Michigan, passed away on October 31, 2024. He had been undergoing chemo for lung cancer, but died due to the complications of diabetes.

Philip was born on April 20, 1954 to Vivian and John Kelley Music Sr.

Philip is survived by his best friend, Allan Sawyers, and his son, John Music, from his first marriage to Sherry (Lawrence). Surviving siblings are John Kelley Music Jr. and wife Sherri, Garry and wife Mary, Tim and his wife, Glenna, and Karen and her husband, Kirk. He also had multiple nieces and nephews that he loved: Tim Music, Ian Music, Dan Music, Matthew Music, Autumn Dawson, Miranda Edwards, Mia Karpack, Luke Walby and many more. Predeceased relatives are his mother, Vivian R. Music, father, John Kelley Music, Sr., sister, Sheila Hutchins, and grandparents, Fanny and Melvin Webb, John W. and Louise Music.

Philip was an artistic, adventurous and unique individual. He loved his family, friends and Jesus Christ, his Lord. When he was able, he attended church at Liberty Baptist in Lake, MI. In his home, on his acreage in the woods, he read and collected multiple books, watched and collected movies of various genres and he had an intense passion for gospel, piano and an array of other music. As a youth, he admired Frank Lloyd Wright, the architect, and dreamt of designing his own house someday. He drew elaborate designs and wrote detailed letters to his loved ones throughout the years. In his earlier years he loved to fish. Most recently he enjoyed cooking and baking artisan bread. He was content with the simple life. He had a funny dry sense of humor and was loved by many.

Everyone knew that Philip was a Star Trek fan and he saw every edition ever made. He felt it portrayed hope for a bright future. He also had a passion for cats and always owned one or two. His last three feline companions were Beepers, Shadow & Spooky.

Philip also had a dream to truck drive. This allowed him to “fly” his own starship, to travel, and be his own boss. He did this successfully for years, earning his truck driving ring, until his health would no longer allow it. His cats oftentimes accompanied him while he drove.

Philip was well-loved and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will take place at Liberty Baptist Church in Lake, Mi on November 23, 2024 at 12 noon. A meal will follow. Address: 6007 Mansiding Rd, Lake, MI 48632

