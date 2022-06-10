Roland C. Andreas, age 97 of Lake, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at MyMichigan Health in Midland. Roland was born the son of the late Merle and Thelma (Reed) Andreas on June 8, 1924 in Ann Arbor. He was united in marriage to Ann Gale on May 14, 1949 in Angola, Indiana with her predeceasing him on January 2, 2004. Roland had served his Country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He had been employed in the construction building trades, building High Rise buildings. He had moved to Lake from Albion in 1969. Roland had played sports in his youth and enjoyed watching sports, especially Baseball on TV; he enjoyed taking long walks.

Roland is survived by his children Larry Andreas, Tom Andreas, Ron (Eunice) Andreas and Tammy (Chet) Howell; 10 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Mike Andreas and a brother Richard K. Andreas.

Cremation has taken place with a private burial to be held in the Lincoln Twp. Cemetery in Lake George. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com