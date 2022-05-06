On Monday, May 2, 2022, Ronald J. Schunk, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 89 at Horizon Senior Living, surrounded by family. Ron was born April 25, 1933 in Clare to George Stanley Schunk and Hattie Florence (Hilborne) Schunk. He was raised in Sheridan Township at the family homestead. He attended Carrow School and graduated from Beaverton High School in 1951. Afterward, Ron completed the agricultural short course at Michigan State University. On October 15, 1955, he married a city girl, Darlene Elsie Lear, and for 66 years they shared life’s journey together. Raised on the family farm, Ron’s love for agriculture was present his whole life, from milking cows to raising sheep and beef cattle to being an agricultural equipment salesman. Ron and Darlene had a portable feed grinder in the 1960s and a custom farm sprayer unit in the ‘70s. Schunk’s Farm Supply served the Clare, Beaverton and Gladwin area, also selling fertilizer and seed.

In the mid 70s, Ron and Darlene opened the first restaurant on”hamburger hill” near the US 127 North exit. It was called the House of Flavors and located where Arby’s currently stands. They enjoyed all their employees and customers throughout their 12 years in business. Ron also inspired the entrepreneurial spirit in each of his children, encouraging them to try new things. He was a proud Farm Bureau life member, active 4-H leader and volunteer for the Clare County Fair. His involvement with 4-H continued through the years with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In spare time, Ron also loved fishing, especially with family. It was common in his retirement years to invite family over for an annual blue gill fry. And he enjoyed woodworking, creating projects for friends and family. Other people meant everything to Ron. He loved to be around them and hear their story.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his sister, Darylene Pennington of Missouri; his children, Byron (Jennifer) Schunk, Lee (Bobbie) Schunk, Diane (Kurt) Kolka, Jeff (Deb) Schunk. Max (Joan) Schunk; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents and siblings, Lucille, Mark, Annabelle, Barb and Joseph.

Visitation will be held at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 2 to 9 P.M. Services will take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11 A.M. at the Clare United Methodist Church with Pastors Jackie Raineri and Jeremy Bear officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Related