Michael Maurice Wardzinski, age 42 of Clare, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Michael was born on February 16, 1980, in Livonia to Maryjane (Browers) Wardzinski; he was raised by Maryjane and Ted Knapp, whom he thought of as his father. He was united in marriage to Lorena Rychelle Miller on May 28, 2010. Michael worked in the construction trades as a builder and as a CDL truck driver. He loved using his talents to build custom canoes, cabinetry and anything with wood. He loved being outdoors; enjoyed flying his drone, camping, canoeing, fishing, snowmobiling and most of all, riding his dirt bike. Michael grew up and lived in Harrison until he moved his family to Clare where he lived, laughed and loved for the past 13 years. Michael loved his wife and family and friends dearly; he always wanted a big family and with his marriage to Lorena his wish was fulfilled. Everywhere Michael went he spread love and happiness; with his quick wit and unfiltered humor he always left everyone with a smile. He is a beloved husband, father, son and brother and he will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Michael Maurice Wardzinski is one of a kind; irreplaceable; and he will never be forgotten.

Michael is survived by his wife Lorena Rychelle; his daughter Madisen Nichole (Austin Jackson) Wardzinski of Weidman; his son Zachary Carl Anderson of Midland (formerly of Harrison), his mother Maryjane Kay Browers of Harrison; his father Ted Knapp of Big Rapids; his sister Nicole Kay (Max) Lambert of Harrison, his stepchildren Amanda Audrey (Michael) Makela of Mt. Pleasant, Clarence Blake (Shelby) Allen of Belmont, Laura Bethany (Travis) Johnson of Etowah, N.C., James Wesley (Maddison) Allen of Farwell, Leila Mae Bradley of Niles and Rychelle Leigh (Sylvester Michael) Carpenter of Lakeview; his 7 grandchildren Leanna Lynn Jackson, Lyanna, Michael, Zonda, Mercedes, Linkin, and Leighton. Other survivors include his niece, Alyssa Mae Lambert; uncle Buddy Browers and aunt Robin Browers as well as cousins Brittany Browers, Jamie Browers and John Browers; and grandmother Marie Knapp and uncle Kevin Knapp. Michael was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Maurice Browers and Eleanor Strahlo-Browers.

Visitation and services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 A.M. until the time of service at 1 P.M. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Harrison. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael to his wife Lorena Wardzinski. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

