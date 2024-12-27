Obituary: Sharon Leora Smith

Sharon Leora Smith, 78, of Albion, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.She was born on Feb. 12, 1946, to James and Leora (Jennings) Clark at Albion, Michigan.

Sharon was a graduate of Sturgis High School. On Sept. 8, 1963, she married Albert Denbrock, following nine years of marriage they divorced. On Dec. 31, 1979, she married Jerry Smith in Jackson, Michigan, sadly he passed away on May11, 2008. Sharon was an Albion school bus driver for many years and then she went to work at Decker Nut Manufacturing in Albion. She became a rural route postal carrier after Decker Nut Manufacturing. Lastly, Sharon began working on the family horse farm, from baling hay to feeding and raising a multitude of horses. She will be remembered for being on her John Deere tractor mowing the yard. It would take her three days, but it was immaculate. When not working on the farm, she enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles, watching her soap operas and her dog Sis.

Sharon is survived by her loving son, Bryan (Beth) Denbrock of Marshall, Michigan; her two grandchildren, James (Tina) Denbrock of Albion, Michigan and Tyler Denbrock of Jackson, Michigan; her great grandchild, Elliana Denbrock and her niece, Barbara Montgomery of Sun City, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Smith; her son, Stuart Denbrock; and her daughter, Rayetta Denbrock.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Gentiva Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 723 US Hwy 27 N, Marshall, Michigan 49068.