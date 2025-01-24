Obituary: Sharon Price

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Price, a cherished mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and devoted partner. Sharon passed away on Jan. 11, 2025, at the University of Michigan Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones as she transitioned to heaven. She was 58 years old.

Born on April 5, 1966, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Sharon was the second child of Johnny and Betty Price. From an early age, she was known for her selfless spirit, enormous heart, and infectious zest for life. Sharon’s unwavering devotion to her family, friends, animals, and the countless children she nurtured was the foundation of a life filled with love and purpose.

Sharon was a pillar of support for those around her, always showing up in times of need with an open heart and a helping hand. She took immense pride in serving as a mother figure to numerous children, welcoming them into her home as a foster mother through Starr Commonwealth. Her compassion also extended to animals, caring deeply for every creature that crossed her path.

In her free time, Sharon loved going on long walks with her close friend Linda Ladd-Miller, particularly along the trail at Riverside Cemetery. She found joy in feeding the geese during these walks, cherishing the peace and connection that these simple moments brought her. These times deepened the bonds she held most dear and reflected her love for nature and all living beings. Sharon’s joy, kindness, and ability to make others feel loved and valued will remain her enduring legacy.

Sharon is survived by her beloved partner, Freddy Dodson; her mother, Betty Price; her son, Blaine (Macey) Lautzenheiser; her daughter, Annemarie (Brandon) Buckland; her sisters, Theresa Price (Steve) and Melissa (Montrell) Mocherman; her brothers, Jonathan Price (Christie), Troy Howard, and Carlos Daniels; her cherished grandchildren, Christian and Amelia Lautzenheiser, Riley Woodcock, Ava and Emma Buckland; Dan Ronquillo (whom she loved and cared for as one of her own); as well as many nieces and nephews who were loved dearly; and cherished friends forever, Linda Ladd-Miller, Lynette Fowler and Tamra Persing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Price, paternal and maternal grandparents, among so many other loved ones.

A funeral service honoring Sharon’s life was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Chapel in the Woods at Starr Commonwealth, 13725 Starr Commonwealth Rd, Albion, MI 49224. The family received visitors an hour before the service. Sharon was laid to rest immediately following the service at Riverside Cemetery in Albion. A celebration of Sharon’s life was held after the committal at Sandhill, 11401 17 Mile Rd, Marshall, MI 49068.

Sharon’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Springport Funeral Home, 121 Pearl St./PO Box 235, Springport, Michigan 49284. 517-857-4848.