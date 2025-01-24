Obituary: Jesse Washington

Jesse Washington, age 37, of Albion, Michigan was called to be with the Lord on Jan. 20, 2025, due to natural causes. Jesse was born to Jerome and Delma Washington on Nov. 7, 1987, 10 minutes before his twin brother, Andre, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Jesse is a 2006 graduate of Albion High School and was a student at Kellogg Community College from 2006-2009. During his years in high school Jesse was an exemplary athlete in basketball, baseball, tennis, track and field, and football. He had a love and passion for music and played trumpet for the Albion High School marching band. Anyone who knew Jesse will confirm he had an amazing sense of humor with a compassionate, gentle, loving, private, determined, and quiet spirit. He was an amazing brother, son, friend, nephew and cousin. Jesse had a soft heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand when he felt like it or if you happened to pay him. He was a faithful member of True Light Bible Baptist Church. He was a devoted employee for over 10 years at Felpausch, also known as Family Fare, as well as MACI, City of Albion Water Dept., and Truss Inc.

Jesse leaves behind to cherish and carry on his legacy, his parents Jerome and Delma Washington; his sisters Mia Washington of Albion, Michigan, Iva Washington of Chicago, Illinois, Alice Washington of Chesapeake, Virginia; and brothers Neil Washington of Dallas Texas, his twin Andre Washington of Albion, Michigan and Jerome Washington Jr. of Louisville, Colorado. He leaves behind his aunts Brenda Weathers (Roger), Gloretta Green, Ramona Truss (Earl), Mattie Washington all of Michigan, Phyllis Radney of Colorado, Sylvia Baker (George) of Oklahoma; and uncles Starlon Washington (Diane), Von Washington Sr. (Fran), Morris Bradley all of Michigan, Theodore Washington, Angelo Washington of Colorado, Robert Washington of California as well as a host of cousins and friends.

Jesse’s life was deeply enriched by all those he knew and loved. Although Jesse has departed from this life, we know his life and legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, he will be desperately missed.

Jesse is preceded in passing by his paternal grandparents Hugh and Alice Washington, by his maternal grandparents Irvin, Mary Helen and Leola Green. His aunts Amanda Green, LaRose Bradley, and Alice Theresa Washington. His uncles Carlos, Matthew, and Phillip Washington.

A memorial service to celebrate Jesse’s Life and Home Going will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, with family hour at 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 711 Grace St., Albion with Pastor Ramona Truss officiating and Elder Tony Cox, eulogist.

To leave memories and messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com.