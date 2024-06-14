Obituary: Sherman Dee Greider

Sherman Dee Greider, Sr., age 90 of Leonidas, passed away at his home on June 6, 2024. He was born on December 29, 1933 in South Bend, IN the son of John and Evelyn (Hudzinski) Greider. Sherman attended Riley High School and was part of the 1953 graduating class. After graduation, Sherman would marry the love of his life, Mary Ann Kramer, on November 29, 1953 in South Bend, IN. He was a brilliant man who had amazing talents. Sherman attended both Notre Dame and Purdue to further his studies; which would benefit him with his long list of endeavors in future years. He was a butcher, worked at Bendix in South Bend, Huron Truck Lines in Illinois, CM and E Trucking in Mendon, St. Joe Wholesale Candy Company, Hydra-Matic GM in Three Rivers, and Oak Creations in Schoolcraft. Sherman was a skilled carpenter and wood worker. He created the altar furniture that is still on display at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, where he and his wife Mary Ann were heavily involved. He was an RCIA Instructor, Eucharistic Minister, and a beloved figure of his peers. In his free time, Sherman was involved in the Kiwanis Club and often assisted with the Mendon Kiwanis Showboat. Golfing, bowling, and fishing were wonderful hobbies of his, along with participating in the Izaak Walton League for archery. He loved taking duck hunting trips with his family. Even though Sherman was a busy man, he enjoyed the simple things in life; reading western and spy thriller novels, watching Wheel of Fortune, and teaching his sons the skills of a successful wood worker when they built their own homes. Most importantly, Sherman loved his family, especially his loving wife of over 70 years, Mary Ann.

Sherman is survived by his children; Sherman, Jr (Mary Ann) Greider of Perry, Gayle (Dan) Green of Portage, Gary (Sheryl) Greider of St. Johns, Gregg Greider of Lawton, and Christine McElhone of Mason; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother Brian (Fran) Greider; sisters-in-law Sandi Marshall and Linda (Mark) Bailey; cousin Becky Trulli; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Wayne Marshall; brothers David Greider and Lance (Hannah) Greider; sister Barbara (Merton) Colburn; daughter-in-law Nancy Greider; son-in-law Timothy McElhone; grandchildren Elizabeth Walker and Adam McElhone; and loving wife, Mary Ann.

In keeping with Sherman’s wishes, cremation is being conducted. A memorial mass for Sherman will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church (332 West State Street, Mendon, MI 49072) on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 12 Noon with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Immediately following the mass, interment will take place at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. It is suggested that memorials or contributions in his name be made to St. Edward Catholic Church. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at eickhofffuneralhome.com

