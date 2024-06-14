Obituary: B. Douglas Troup

B. Douglas Troup, 74, of Jones, died Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Doug was born October 4, 1949 in Elkhart, Indiana, to Boyd and Charlotte (Konneck) Troup. He spent the first 13 years of his life at Garver Lake in Edwardsburg, where he, his sister Peg and neighboring baby boomers spent time fishing, swimming, playing games and getting into mischief.

In 1963 the family moved to the countryside of Jones where he attended Constantine High School. In 1968 at the age of 18 Doug enlisted in the United States Marines and spent two tours of duty on the front lines in Viet Nam where he earned the Bronze Star for pulling a fellow soldier from a burning bunker. Doug was very proud to be a Marine, like his father, but what he witnessed there impacted him for the rest of his life.

On August 11, 1995, Doug married his true life partner Michelle “Shelly” Jacobs. Shelly was his best friend and together they made their home and loved their dog children, Sadie, Ivy, Willow, and Sport. Shelly died of cancer in April 2021, leaving a big void in his life.

Although he always tried to maintain his tough Marine exterior, he had a real soft spot for animals and in the last few years acquired and loved his cats and kittens which he lovingly talked about in the last hours of his life. Family members surviving Doug are sisters Peg Welburn of White Pigeon, Becky Chiddister and Robin Troup of Jones, his Mother-in-law Judy Jacobs and Brother-in-law Mike Jacobs of Jones, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Derl Keefer officiating. He will be laid to rest at Poe’s Cemetery.

Donations in Doug’s memory can be directed to Disabled American Veterans or the Wounded Warrior Project. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

