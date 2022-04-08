Stewart Leland Dewey: age 63 passed away on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Stewart was born to parents William Arthur and Elva June (Osborn) Dewey on July 27th, 1958, in Midland, Michigan. He married Sharon L. Miller on June 12, 1982, in Clare and together they raised three children. He owned an AFC home and lovingly cared for his residents. Stewart loved woodworking and carving, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and farming. He volunteered at the Farwell Senior Center and was involved with the Stone Soup Project. Stewart lived and “walked the walk “believing that if you commit to something, you fulfill your commitment to the absolute best of your ability. Stewart is survived by his wife of 39 years, three children; Abe (Panda) Dewey of Farwell, Jordan (Jessica) Dewey of Farwell, Jennifer (Joshua) Bohy of Farwell, eight grandchildren, three brothers; Doug (Dewey (Pam) of St. John, Al Dewey (Mary) of St. John, Pat Dewey (Karen) of Missouri, and two sisters; Robin Thornton (Jeff) of Farwell, Cheryl McKindles of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bill and Robert Dewey. A funeral service is planned for Friday, April 8th, 2022, at 1PM, at the Campbell Stocking Funeral Home in Farwell. Patrick Dewey will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 11AM until the time of service at 1PM. Memorial considerations to The Stone Soup Project in care of the Farwell Senior Center. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.campbellstocking.com

