Linda J. Rogers, age 77 of Clare, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. Linda was born the daughter of the late Norman Richard and Shirley Mae (Durkee) Gillespie on May 3, 1944 in Detroit. She was united in marriage to Michael Paul Rogers on January 11, 1964 in Detroit with him predeceasing her on January 11, 2010. Linda had lived in the Clare area since moving from Detroit in 1968. She enjoyed making blankets and quilts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as spending time in her garden. Linda loved taking care of her family; she never turned anyone away that needed her help.

Linda is survived by her son, Michael Paul (Sheila) Rogers, Jr. of Gillette, Wyoming; her brother Robert Gillespie of Livonia and 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren). Linda was predeceased by her children Carl Rogers, Donna Swartz and Diane Sprague and sisters Patricia Nickles and Gwen Archer.

Cremation has taken place with inurnment to be held in the Cherry Grove Cemetery. Memorial Contributions are suggested to St. Francis Camp on the Lake (www.saintfranciscamp.org/get-involved/donate). Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

