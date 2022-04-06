Suzanne (Ryan) French completed her earthly journey, March 31, 2022. Born Aug. 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Calkins) Ryan.

Suzanne was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Paul; her best friend and husband of 49 years, Earl French. They were united in marriage, Feb. 14, 1959. Those remaining are dearly loved family. Daughter and caregiver, Traci French; and son, Richmond (Susan) French. The joys of her life, grandchildren, Parker, and twins, Peyton and Carson French; sustainer and steward of the family farm, brother, Francis Ryan and wife, Rhonda; and loving extended family and many dear friends.

Susie enjoyed the outdoors. She was quiet, but a people person. She loved children which fit well into the position of elementary school teacher. She was a dedicated Christian lady and tried to remain quite active even after having two strokes.

If so desiring, memorials may be directed to Friends of Antwerp Sunshine Library or Mattawan Public Education Foundation (Scholarship).

Cremation will take place. She will be placed to rest at Harwick Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Lawton at a later date.

