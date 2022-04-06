Primo Alberto Flores, Jr., 60, of Paw Paw, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home in Paw Paw. He was born April 30, 1961, in Paw Paw, the son of the late Primo Flores and Maria E. (Garcia) Flores.

Primo was a graduate of Lawrence High School, Class of 1979. Following high school, he joined the Navy in 1979. He served aboard the USS Yellowstone and was honorably discharged in 1983. Primo then dedicated 30 years to the Van Buren County Road Commission, prior to his retirement. Primo enjoyed working parttime for Ridge and Kramer Auto Parts. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

Primo is survived by his sister, Maria Flores; three brothers, Richard (Norma) Garcia, Domingo Flores, and Steven J. (Kristen) Flores.

Cremation has taken place. Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com

