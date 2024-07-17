Obituary: Victoria Anne “Vicki” Mayer (nee Thompson)

Victoria Anne “Vicki” Mayer (nee Thompson) passed away on July 6, surrounded by her loving family, after a five-year battle with fronto-temporal dementia, and primary progressive aphasia.

Vicki was born June 9, 1962, in Chicago, the daughter of Jerry Thompson and Arlene Krasowski Thompson.

An accomplished gymnast, Vicki received a scholarship to Northern Iowa University, where she received her bachelor’s degree as a special education teacher. She received a master’s degree in educational administration at Aurora University.

Vicki taught high school behavioral and emotional special education at Elgin U46 in Illinois for 35 years before retiring to Saugatuck.

When she wasn’t working, Vicki was a professional shopper who never paid full price, enjoyed golfing, traveling, gardening and vacationing. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 37 years, John, her children Owen (Stephanie), and Olivia Wetzel (Patrick), her father Jerry Thompson, her sisters Michelle Lake (Robert) and Kathleen Johnson (David), her grandchildren Liam, Elle, and Finn Mayer, Conor Wetzel and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family is forever grateful for her wonderful care providers Brandy, Ashley and Kiaret, for their loving support through her journey.

Vicki was preceded in death by her mother Arlene and her grandparents Loren and Rose Thompson and Mitchell and Stella Krasowski.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (https://www.theaftd.org/) or Hospice of Holland (https://www.hollandhospice.org/) are appreciated.

A celebration of life for Vicki will take place in at The Cottage in Saugatuck, on Aug. 1.

