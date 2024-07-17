SPS Superintendent Travis to retire

Tim Travis is retiring as Superintendent of Saugatuck Public School effective Dec. 31. The school board accepted his retirement at Monday’s meeting.

Travis has been an educator for 40 years, the last 20 here, including as middle/high school principal before stepping up as superintendent in 2017.

Highlights of his tenure include voter passage of a $35.6-million construction bond, weathering the Covid pandemic, rebranding the district and new mascot development process, successful Saugatuck Education Association contract negotiations, developing the SPS five-year strategic plan, and currently an internal and external communications revamp.

“Dr. Travis has been, by all measures, an exceptional superintendent for Saugatuck Public Schools,” said board president Laura Zangara.

“His dedication to public education is evident in every encounter one has with him, and he will be greatly missed. It is a truly bittersweet moment to accept his retirement,” she went on.

“We wish him all the best as he enjoys his next chapter,” Zangara said.

“As a lifelong learner and educator, I feel a great sense of connection and pride with our schools’ students, parents, faculty and staff, board, and community,” said Travis.

“Together we have achieved excellent student outcomes, navigated a global pandemic with grace, improved and modernized our facilities into world-class learning spaces, and nurtured a caring and inclusive environment where students, faculty and staff can thrive.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as both a building principal and superintendent,” continued Travis. “I will always remember my time with Saugatuck Public Schools fondly.”

“Now is the right time for me to learn and do new things, and for my wife Margaret and me to travel and enjoy more quality time with our family. We won’t be going far — three of our grandchildren attend Saugatuck Public Schools and we plan to continue supporting district events for years to come.”

The board will engage a search subcommittee and external firm to help guide the process of identifying the next leader for the district, Zangara said.